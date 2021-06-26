Everton midfielder Dominic Calvert-Lewin responds to transfer reports linking him with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has rejected rumors over his Everton future, stating that he is unconcerned about it while representing England at Euro 2020.

The striker had a fantastic season for the Blues, scoring 21 goals in 39 appearances and securing his place in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side in the process.

The 24-year-form old’s had him linked with Manchester United earlier this season, and rumors this week said Arsenal was preparing a £50 million bid for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur, who may need to replace England captain Harry Kane this summer, has also been linked with him.

However, as England prepares for a round-of-16 knockout match against Germany, Calvert-Lewin has stated that he will continue to disregard transfer rumors and will be completely focused on the European Championships.

He told reporters, “It’s fairly easy (to ignore), just don’t get on my phone!” “Actually, that’s what I’m prone to doing.

“I’m focused, and I’m focused now on practicing, working hard, and making an impact on this tournament.”

“At this point in time, what my future holds and what people speculate about is not my concern.”