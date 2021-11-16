Everton may rush Ellis Simms’ decision due to the transfer speculation.

Everton fans were delighted to learn that hot prospect Ellis Simms has signed a new deal, which will keep him at Goodison Park until June 2024.

The 20-year-previous old’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season, and the Blues were eager to extend it.

Despite the fact that Simms has yet to appear competitively for Everton, the new deal was met with enthusiasm by Evertonians.

The 20-year-old scored 52 goals for the club’s under-18 and under-23 teams, earning him a loan transfer to League One Blackpool in January last year.

However, a groin injury at the end of that season forced him to miss Blackpool’s play-off final at Wembley, as well as the start of this season back at Everton, which was unfortunate given Dominic Calvert-extended Lewin’s layoff.

Though he is still an unknown at the senior level, his time at Blackpool previous to his injury gave us a glimpse into both the player he is and the one he could be.

Simms found the back of the goal ten times during his stint with the Seasiders. Only five players in League One that season were able to better that average of 0.55 goals per 90 minutes.

Blackpool were also one of the more creative sides in the division, hitting the joint-fourth greatest number of shots this season, which is no surprise given their eventual promotion.

Simms benefited from this because he was given 2.72 shots on goal per 90 minutes, which is a reasonable quantity. Calvert-Lewin averaged 2.31 shots per game for Everton last season.

Simms demonstrated himself to be a fairly accurate shooter based on the opportunities he was given. Over half of his attempts were successful, and his goal total of 9.38 suggested that he had performed in line with his xG total.

For the uninitiated, xG is a metric that evaluates the quality of a chance. Players that score less goals than their xG are classified as. “The summary has come to an end.”