Everton may have been penalized as a result of the fan protest, but Farhad Moshiri has been warned.

The ’27 minutes for 27 years’ protest received a lot of attention on social media and on fan forums, and while I understand their sentiments, I’m a player, and I want to be focused on the game, and it might have gone against us.

We’d recently had a corner, were on the front foot, and were playing nicely around the 27th minute.

Of course, there was also the Marcel Brands decision, so perhaps some people thought it was enough, and that the players needed their support to help them win a crucial three points.

However, I understand the demonstrators’ desire for change and greater transparency from the club’s management.

When things become tough at Everton, the upper brass appears to get extremely quiet.

Speculations begin to fill the space at this point.

That is something we do not want to happen. We’d like to know what the short-term and long-term strategies are.

Everyone at Everton wants to be successful, but how are we going to achieve this? What will we do to get there? Farhad Moshiri has been in this country for nearly six years. Are we in a better place now than we were before he arrived? If we aren’t, why aren’t we, and who is to blame? When a team is in trouble, fans, like myself, point fingers, but all we want to know is who we’re going to bring in to get us back in the game.

That’s a tremendous problem because everyone is blaming one board member or another, the chairman, or the owner right now.

I’ll take you back to the summer of 2017, when we received three number tens.

At the club, there were maybe three people who wanted to bring in their star player.

We received Davy Klaassen, Wayne Rooney, and Gylfi Sigurdsson, and then we added Nikola Vlasic, making it a total of four players.

It was perplexing how that was permitted, yet it was.

The problem isn’t just with the guys we’ve brought in who haven’t performed to our expectations, but also with the players we may have overlooked.

The club has a list of potential targets. “The summary has come to an end.”