Everton may have been granted an unexpected chance to turn things around during a difficult season.

Everton have been given an extraordinary amount of rest during what is usually one of the busiest periods of the Premier League football season.

The Blues haven’t played since taking on Chelsea on December 17th and securing an improbable draw at Stamford Bridge.

They’re next scheduled to play when Newcastle United visit Goodison Park on December 30th, but given the rate at which matches have been cancelled around the country, it’ll be fascinating to see if that match goes off as planned.

Of course, Everton aren’t the only team dealing with a slew of injuries and Covid cases; the same mix has resulted in a slew of Christmas games being postponed across the division.

Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, for example, had three games in hand on other teams in the league at the start of Boxing Day, despite having only played 15 games this season.

Of course, the latter was supposed to be Everton’s Boxing Day opponent, but that didn’t happen.

In essence, having two games postponed at this point in the season might not be too bad for the Blues, especially considering their recent form.

A draw against Chelsea was admirable, especially given the circumstances, and an encouraging win against Arsenal earlier this month should also be taken into account.

But such games can’t hide Everton’s poor form, which has seen them fall down the Premier League standings as key players have been injured.

So, a chance to reflect on the past few days and recalibrate for the second half of the season could not be the worst outcome for the group – especially if it allows injured players to return.

Of course, things were a little different this time last year. Everton may have discovered how crucial the game calendar can be over the course of a season.

The Blues were prepared on December 28th, 2020, with a few lucky fans preparing to be allowed back into Goodison Park for the last time until the season’s final game. “The summary has come to an end.”