Everton may have a significant edge over Arsenal, but Liverpool has expressed concern.

The visit of Arsenal on Monday night is the perfect opportunity for Everton to convert Goodison Park into a fortress.

Everton have gone eight Premier League games without a win, their longest winless streak in the tournament since 1999, and have sunk to 15th place in the table, only five points above the relegation zone.

Rafa Benitez’s team has lost six of their past seven games and will be looking to put a stop to it against the Gunners after a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

Mikel Arteta’s choice to go toe-to-toe with opposing number Jurgen Klopp on the touchline backfired as it seemed to galvanize the home crowd at Anfield during Arsenal’s last visit to Merseyside just a few weeks ago.

Any form of squaring up with compatriot Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park is unlikely to inspire a same reaction, but the Blues’ fans must be at their most boisterous from the first kick-off here.

“Liverpool has the same kind of support, although Everton is a bit more aggressive,” Arteta’s former manager and Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger once said.

The Gunners have a reputation for being flaky anytime they travel north of the Watford Gap, and while it’s all well and good putting on the style with an adoring audience at the Emirates cheering them on, they don’t always relish it on a cold Monday night in Walton in December.

That was the situation last season, when the Blues won 2-1 with a small crowd inside the stadium for only the second time in the season.

Indeed, Everton won their first home and away match against Arsenal since 1985/86, thanks to an own goal by Bernd Leno, who spilled a low cross from Richarlison, giving the visitors their first-ever win at the Emirates (albeit without spectators).

The match on Monday will be a very different experience for the fans. “The summary has come to an end.”