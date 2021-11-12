Everton manager Sam Allardyce has named a player he wants to buy for Newcastle United.

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce has stated that if he were in charge of Newcastle United, he would sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Following their takeover by a Saudi-backed group last month, the North East club could have plenty of cash to spend, and Allardyce has advised that new manager Eddie Howe seek the Blues striker.

Allardyce previously worked with England forward Wayne Rooney at Goodison Park and had a six-month spell in command at St. James’ Park.

SportBIBLE gave the 67-year-old the task of spending £200 million on a centre-forward for Newcastle, and he chose Calvert-Lewin as his top target.

As part of Allardyce’s simulation, the 24-year-old joined Newcastle for just under £50 million, joining Everton captain Seamus Coleman for £18 million, demonstrating the game’s slightly inflated player prices.

“Dominic was a very young but extremely good talent during my time at Everton.” During my little time at Goodison, he played the most of the time,” Allardyce stated.

“At the time, he lacked Premier League experience to be the finisher he is now, but all that experience has served him well.”

“I believe he is the best header of a ball from crosses in the box, which is a fading art.”

“We don’t see those types of goals very often nowadays, and there’s nothing that excites fans more than a good cross and a centre-forward coming in and heading it into the net.” It’s a fantastic sight to behold.”