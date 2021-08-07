Everton manager Ronald Koeman is furious, while Gerard Deulofeu flops in a friendly against Manchester United.

That night, this was the lineup.

Coleman, Baines, Funes Mori, Stones, Holgate, McCarthy, Barry, Barkley, Deulofeu, Lukaku. Stekelenburg, Coleman, Baines, Funes Mori, Stones, Holgate, McCarthy, Barry, Barkley, Deulofeu, Lukaku.

Robles, Oviedo, Galloway, Gibson, Cleverley, Besic, Davies, Kone, Mirallas, and Lennon were on the bench.

Only three players of the squad that came to Old Trafford for Wayne Rooney’s testimonial are still playing for the club after five years.

Ronald Koeman had only been in command for a few months when he was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who was making his first appearance in front of home fans since taking over.

That evening, the attendance was just about 59,000 people. The match was broadcast live on BT Sport as well as being streamed live on Facebook.

Fast forward to today, and Everton will play Manchester United in a pre-season friendly for the first time since that game in early August of 2016.

Sunderland manager David Moyes sat in the stands close to new England manager Sam Allardyce, when Roberto Martinez was being named as the new national team coach in Belgium.

After coming off early in the second half, Romelu Lukaku appeared to hear the news and looked surprised. Following the game, Kevin Mirallas had an impassioned exchange with the camera.

Rafa Benitez, meanwhile, was preparing Newcastle United for life in the Championship, with the club’s first game against Fulham just two days away.

The first signing of the Koeman era, Maarten Stekelenburg, began in goal, but the friendly came too soon for Idrissa Gueye, who had only joined the club the day before for about £7.1 million from Aston Villa.

Three days later, he would make his Blues debut against Espanyol in front of just over 12,000 supporters at Goodison Park.

Lukaku would injure his heel later that afternoon, requiring stitches and missing the season’s first game against Tottenham.

Gerard Deulofeu would start the season’s first game in goal.

Everton arrived at Old Trafford having played twice in the Dresden Cup in less than 24 hours.

The schedule did not amuse Koeman, and he was even less enamored with several performances in the 0-0 friendly against United.

Deulofeu received a 3. in the Washington Newsday ratings that night.

As part of a back three that includes John on defense. “The summary has come to an end.”