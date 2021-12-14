Everton manager Rafael Benitez is under ‘great pressure,’ according to a pundit, following the loss at Palace.

After Everton’s 3-1 setback to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Paul Robinson believes Rafael Benitez needs to ‘get results fast.’

The setback dropped the Blues to 14th place in the Premier League, their fourth in the past five games.

The Toffees arrived in south London in high spirits after beating Arsenal at Goodison Park last Monday, but blunders from Demarai Gray and Seamus Coleman handed Palace the three points.

After the game, Benitez spoke Sky Sports about his team’s defence, saying, “You cannot do that in the Premier League.”

The Toffees have made the most errors in the league this season, with six blunders resulting to goals.

Robinson was taken aback by Everton’s defensive blunders, and thinks that pressure is mounting on Benitez, who is already under siege.

“After the result against Arsenal on Monday, I was startled by the performance,” he told Football Insider.

“I don’t think they played particularly poorly against Palace, but they were brought down by individual errors.”

“Benitez is a huge pressure because they’ve only picked up about five points out of a possible 30.

“However, there are a number of reasons why Benitez is under so much pressure. In recent years, the signings have been dreadful. Benitez is putting the pieces back together.

“However, they need to produce some results quickly because they’re falling behind.”

Everton has only won one of their previous ten games and travels to Chelsea on Thursday evening.