Everton manager Rafa Benitez’s top priority this summer should be clear.

Everton were blessed on the left flank when Leighton Baines and Steven Pienaar worked in tandem, pushing the ball forward and playing one-twos with such ease that many thought they were psychic.

The Toffees still derive the majority of their delight from the left wing, thanks to Lucas Digne’s industry, athleticism, and skill, as well as Richarlison’s tireless efforts and offensive nous.

The right side of the pitch, on the other hand, need attention and should be a focus for Marcel Brands and Rafa Benitez this summer. Yes, there will be claims that the club could use another striker, and a ball-carrying midfielder would also be useful, but the team’s balance and fluidity of play are harmed by the weakness in that third.

Seamus Coleman can still put in a barnstorming performance from right-wing back, but with the captain turning 33 in October, it will be more difficult for him to retain the consistency he displayed when he and Leighton Baines were regarded as the best full-back duo in the Premier League.

The Toffees have yet to find a proven deputy, let alone a replacement for Coleman, who is already in his 30s. Djibril Sidibe, who impressed on the attack and had some brilliant moments in an Everton shirt during the 2019-20 campaign, returned to Monaco last summer. Jonjoe Kenny’s future appears to be elsewhere from Goodison Park.

Ben Godfrey is quick in possession and can certainly fill that right-back void, as can Mason Holgate if necessary, but Everton have big ambitions and need a specialist.

Further forward, James Rodriguez shone on the right flank shortly after joining the Blues from Real Madrid, helping them to the top of the standings at the start of last season. A very creative player with such a keen eye for a lethal pass, on the other hand, must be deployed in the center. Alex Iwobi is another player who appears to be more at ease and productive when playing through the center. Meanwhile, Theo Walcott scored some key goals but was allowed to go for Southampton in June when his three-year contract expired.

With two positions in need of reinforcement, the checkbook will have to be opened. The summary comes to a close.