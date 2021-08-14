Everton manager Rafa Benitez outlines the’reality’ of the transfer market as three targets remain.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez believes it is “easy to comprehend” why the club needs to sell undesired players to help with their transfer business.

So far this summer, the Blues have bought three players for less than £2 million: Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray.

Everton are looking for a new right-back and have identified Burnley winger Dwight McNeil and Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff as possible candidates.

In an ideal world, Benitez would like to add an experienced striker to the squad to help Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, the Blues must sell a handful of players before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Moise Kean wants to leave, but his chances of joining Paris Saint-Germain have been hindered by the signing of Lionel Messi by the French giants this week.

Benitez has also advised James Rodriguez and Fabian Delph that if a good offer is made, they are free to depart.

After a new right-back is recruited, Jonjoe Kenny will be free to choose a new club, and Benitez has stated that sales are crucial during the next two-and-a-half weeks due to the “reality” of financial fair play requirements.

“The reality is that we are aware that the financial fair play laws are in place and that we must adhere to them,” he said.

“I understand the circumstances, and we will do everything we can with the guys we have. We’ll try to do it if we can strengthen our squad. We must shift players in these circumstances – it is self-evident.”

Kean is desperate to leave Goodison Park this summer, but Everton have stated that he will not be loaned out.

Messi’s arrival in Paris has harmed the 21-year-chances old’s of returning to PSG, where he spent last season.

When asked about Kean’s mental state, Benitez replied, “Until September 1, it will be tough to know how every single player is.”

"Everyone has their own ideas; if he may choose a team, some will believe they have a chance, and some will change their minds. We aim to train in a professional manner and make sure that each player has an opportunity to demonstrate his abilities."