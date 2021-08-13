Everton manager Rafa Benitez outlines the Covid issue and says that prominent players are affected.

After five players were ruled out of the season’s first game, Everton will “continue to advise our players” on Covid safety.

Rafa Benitez, the club’s new manager, has revealed that a handful of players, including James Rodriguez, will not play against Southampton due to isolation.

Benitez would not reveal the identities of the remaining four players, but he did indicate that two of Moise Kean’s teammates, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, had to segregate as well.

“They are senior players and they are under control at the moment,” the Spanish coach said.

Benitez, who did confirm Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison’s availability for the game at Goodison, said the club is supplying the players with the most up-to-date Covid safety advice, but it is difficult to “manage everyone” with the country’s limitations being lifted.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the social distance, the mask, and everything under control,” Benitez remarked.

“Then, once we’re done here, they go see their friends and family and have dinners, and it’s difficult to keep track of everyone.”

“Obviously, there is a risk, but the only thing we can do is keep counseling our players, telling them what they need to do and how they need to do it. Hopefully, everything will work out.

“From the outside, it appears like I was in China [as the manager of Dalian Professional], where the controls were so severe that it was simpler.

“Everyone wants some independence here, and controlling everything at the same time is impossible.

“The only thing we can do – and I believe the club is doing a fantastic job of it – is counsel and guide the players in the greatest possible way.”