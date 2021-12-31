Everton manager Rafa Benitez offers a COVID update and declares Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit.

Rafa Benitez has provided an update on Everton’s current Covid predicament, claiming that Dominic Calvert-comeback Lewin’s may be as good as a new signing.

The Premier League postponed Everton’s Boxing Day match against Burnley due to injuries and Covid instances in Benitez’s squad.

The Blues haven’t played since a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16, and their home matches against Leicester City and Newcastle United were also postponed over the holiday break.

Benitez, addressing to the media on Friday afternoon, said that his side is in fine shape to face Brighton at home on Sunday.

“Do you know any Covid-free households in England?” the Everton manager asked. We’re making progress. We’ve obviously had concerns, and guys who are having troubles are returning to training.

“We can’t name names, but we have less issues with Covid.” We have a sufficient number of players and are eager to participate.” Calvert-Lewin has not played for Everton since a 2-0 win away to Brighton in August, after scoring three goals in three games at the start of the season.

After nearly four months on the sidelines, the forward was expected to return for the Blues’ Boxing Day match against Burnley.

Despite the fact that Calvert-Lewin has been training as usual, Benitez has warned that the England international would need time to come back up to speed.

“Dominic is training with the team,” the Blues manager added. He is improving in terms of fitness. We’ll see about match fitness. If he starts the game, the concern will be how long he can play. But he’s doing well in training and is overjoyed because he’s ready to play.” Before continuing on Calvert-importance, Lewin’s Benitez said, “He’s a significant addition for us in the second half of the season.”

“Last year, this team’s top scorers were not playing this year, so if we get him back and Richarlison a few weeks later, we have more choices there, we can conceive of the second part completely differently.”