Everton manager Rafa Benitez offers a Christmas greeting to his supporters for the rest of the season.

On Christmas Day, Everton manager Rafa Benitez issued a poignant message to his supporters.

The Blues published a holiday video for fans, which included a sequence of greetings from the team.

Captain Seamus Coleman is the first to speak, wishing the Toffees all the best from the entire club.

Richarlison follows with a short and concise message: “Have a boss Christmas la!” says Richarlison.

According to Duncan Ferguson, “I just wanted to wish all Evertonians a happy holiday season. God bless you, stay safe, and have a wonderful day.” Various members of the men’s and women’s teams also appear, each with a touching message.

Benitez concludes the video with a lengthy statement to supporters in which he acknowledges their dedication and discusses his goals for 2022.

The boss declares: “Hello, Evertonians from all across the world.

“I want to wish you and your family a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“Thank you for your continued support. I’ve told you before how important you are to our team.

“From the electrifying atmospheres that can be created at Goodison Park to the packed away sections for all of our away games, there’s something for everyone.

“It’s critical that you follow your passion.

“I’m certain that by working together – fans, players, and staff – we can have a good second half of the season and continue to build towards success to make you proud.

“Be safe, and have a wonderful Christmas.”

After the Boxing Day match against Burnley was postponed owing to Covid fears, the Blues will play Newcastle at home on Thursday night.