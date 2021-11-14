Everton manager Rafa Benitez may have to use a secret weapon against Manchester City.

Everton’s recent form in this fixture suggests they’ve gone in unarmed and have barely raised their fists. David Moyes famously compared competing against Manchester City’s riches to “taking a knife to a gun fight,” but their recent form suggests they’ve gone in unarmed and have barely raised their fists.

Despite the long-serving Blues manager’s iconic comment about the inequity he faced when facing a team backed by members of the Abu Dhabi royal family, his side had a strong record against them following the 2008 takeover.

In the five years leading up to Moyes’ departure from Everton in 2013, he won seven of ten matches, drew one, and lost two.

