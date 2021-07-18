Everton manager Rafa Benitez may be set to unleash a new formation.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez is about to start his first season in charge.

The Blues overcame Blackburn 1-0 in their second behind-closed-doors match on Saturday afternoon at Finch Farm, continuing their pre-season preparations.

That success came a week after a 1-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at the club’s training site, in a game that was once again played without the presence of fans or the media.

Everton will play their first summer matches in front of their home crowds soon, as they fly to the United States to compete in the Florida Cup before the end of the month.

The Blues will play Millonarios before facing Arsenal or Inter Milan, with a match against Manchester United at Old Trafford set a week before the start of the 2021/22 season.

That gives the new leader some time to think about his team, the additions he still needs, and the system he’ll employ during the upcoming campaign.

What formations, however, may Benitez be inclined to try?

Many predict Benitez will use this formation throughout his tenure as Blues manager.

Blues fans are familiar with the method, having seen David Moyes, Roberto Martinez, and Marco Silva all line up in similar ways in the past.

Everton appear to have the personnel to play in this system, with the club’s defensive line in recent years suited more to a four than a five.

While a new winger is still required, Seamus Coleman, or the club’s probable new right-back, and Lucas Digne can get forward and give width.

Richarlison, on the other hand, would almost certainly be forced to go back out wide, despite his preference for playing through the middle.

Many of his best Everton performances have come from the left side, with many of his goals coming from his direct runs from out wide and into the heart of a defense.

Benitez could attempt to use that tactic again, with Digne getting up on the overlap to provide crosses into the box for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

This arrangement also allows for a No.10, which is. “Summary concludes.”