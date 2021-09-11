Everton manager Rafa Benitez made a difficult decision to assist Alex Iwobi shrug off the training ground tag.

Alex Iwobi’s status as a Monday to Friday player had been questioned.

Someone who brightens up the practice field during the week but disappears on Saturday.

And the first few weeks of summer did little to prevent individuals from doing so.

Rafa Benitez, who took over as Everton’s new manager at the end of June, was thrilled with Iwobi’s early performances at Finch Farm.

According to sources, the attacker was the quickest, most powerful, and liveliest of the first group of players to return to pre-season training in July.

Make no mistake, Iwobi attracted the eye.

However, Iwobi’s performances in the summer friendly (at least those that were on public display and not behind closed doors) did not imply that he had thrown off the unwelcome label of “guy for the week, but not the weekend.”

In the two games in Florida, he was mostly unnoticed, and despite a better performance against Manchester United seven days before the season began, he’d done little to suggest he’d start against Southampton.

He didn’t do it.

He came off the bench in the first game of the Benitez era, but what he did when he came off it, and then when he started against Leeds and Huddersfield, and was introduced against Brighton, was cause for real optimism.

A career at Everton isn’t built in four games, but it has to be the start for Iwobi.

Perhaps, at long last, Iwobi will be able to consistently transfer his training form to the competitive field.

Benitez could have easily sold the 25-year-old throughout the summer.

He could have heard the negative talk surrounding Iwobi’s tenure at Everton and thought it was time for a fresh start.

Few would have objected if he had stayed.

Benitez might have ignored what he saw on the training ground and urged the club to find a buyer to free up his pay, after which he could have replaced him with a winger who suited him better.

However, the new manager deserves credit for trusting his instincts and.