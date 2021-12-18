Everton manager Rafa Benitez is facing a new problem with’superstar’ Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton gained their most improbable and perhaps most spectacular point of the Premier League season on Thursday, whether by chance, design, or the sheer exuberance of youth.

The Toffees were managed to snare a 1-1 draw at Chelsea despite missing 12 senior players, with Jarrad Branthwaite’s precise finish giving Everton’s travelling crowd something to cheer about.

Branthwaite was one of a number of unexpected inclusions on the night, with Ellis Simms and Jonjoe Kenny, as well as Anthony Gordon and second-half substitute Lewis Dobbin, all excelling.

While Rafael Benitez may have turned to youth out of need or with future games in mind, the nature of the point and the performances of some young players called in from the shadows will provide plenty of food for thought for the manager.

Everton’s match against Leicester City on Sunday has been postponed, so here’s what Thursday’s result could imply for the Boxing Day trip to Burnley….

Against Chelsea, Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite, and two others were outstanding.

Branthwaite has fallen into the background of Evertonians’ minds after his stunning breakthrough in 2020, thanks to a lengthy injury layoff early last season and subsequent loan to Blackburn Rovers.

The thrill felt when the youngster made his Premier League debut was renewed on Thursday night.

Onlookers at Stamford Bridge would have been surprised not just by his age, but also by the fact that he was making his first Premier League appearance of the season.

The calmness, aggression, and assertiveness on exhibit were not characteristics you’d expect from a raw teenager.

It was a performance that should give Benitez something to think about in terms of personnel and system in the defense.

Branthwaite’s ability to play with both feet makes him an excellent choice for the left side of a back three.

However, due to Mason Holgate’s inconsistent performances this season and Yerry Mina’s constant injury woes, the former Carlisle United prospect could continue to get chances even if Everton switch to a four-man defence against Burnley.

