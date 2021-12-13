Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been warned by Sam Allardyce, who also criticizes ‘petulant’ Richarlison.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has accused his players of not playing for Rafa Benitez, and has singled out Richarlison for his response to being substituted in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Following his side’s 3-1 loss to Palace on Sunday, Benitez was put under even more pressure.

Conor Gallagher put Palace ahead just before half-time at Selhurst Park, before James Tomkins doubled their advantage just before the hour mark.

For the Blues, Salomon Rondon came off the bench to equalize before Gallagher put the game to bed with a magnificent strike deep into stoppage time.

Everton have now won only once in their previous ten games and are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

While Allardyce believes Benitez will be “devastated” by Everton’s current form, he believes the Toffees’ players are not performing at the level they were at the start of the season.

“A man with his experience, what he’s done, and where he’s held in the football world, he’d be crushed,” he told talkSPORT on Monday morning.

“People would have expected him to accomplish a lot more than he is right now.”

“Unfortunately, Everton’s players are not performing at the same level as they were at the beginning of the season.

“One win in ten is something that will be taken seriously.” When you have a horrible run, you usually don’t last long.” Despite the defeat, the game’s biggest talking point was Benitez’s substitution of Richarlison for Rondon after only 58 minutes.

The Brazilian appeared enraged at being substituted by his manager, who was booed by the Blues fans in attendance.

Benitez retaliated against Everton fans who blasted his decision after the game, alleging that the attacker had a “calf problem.”

Former Blues manager Allardyce has criticized Richarlison’s reaction, believing he acted petulantly.

“When you see Richarlison doing what he’s doing, shaking his head isn’t the ideal thing for a manager,” he remarked.

“An individual displaying petulance, which may resonate around the world, is the last thing Rafa needs right now.”

