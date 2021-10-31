Everton manager Rafa Benitez discusses Salomon Rondon’s wage demands.

Despite failing to score in nearly eight hours of play for Everton thus far, Rafa Benitez insists that striker Salomon Rondon is “offering everything.”

Due to an ongoing quadriceps injury that has kept Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of the side, the Venezuelan international was a transfer deadline day acquisition for Everton and has now played 505 minutes without scoring despite dominating the attack for the last six games.

Benitez, on the other hand, says he is pleased with the efforts of the 32-year-old, whom he previously managed at Newcastle United.

“It’s critical to understand that it’s not about individuals; it’s about the team,” he stated. Every player has his own personality, which must function for the squad and be appropriate.

“I can tell you that Salomon is in the top five runners in every game, so his work rate and commitment are both there, and that’s the first thing.”

“We will not deny that he is a striker and that we would like to see him score goals.” At the same time, he’s doing a job that Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Anthony Gordon, and Alex Iwobi, among others, could benefit from.

“So we don’t have a target man; if we had Richarlison or Iwobi up front, it’s a completely different story; you have to find the right balance for the squad.”

“I am glad if Salomon is training hard, and if he has to play, he will play; if we need to replace him, we can replace him; if we need to play with another striker, we will.”

“We haven’t got too many chances,” Benitez continued, “but he was doing a fantastic job against Burnley, Manchester United, and Norwich, and the team was winning and drawing, so it’s more important for the team, not just one player.”

“We can’t concentrate on it; if we do, we’ll make blunders.”

“We want to instill confidence in our players and ensure that they can contribute to the team for the rest of the season.”

“It will be easier for us if we have more options,” they say.”

