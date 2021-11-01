Everton manager Rafa Benitez discusses Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s choice and provides an injury update.

Even though Fabian Delph was not 100 percent healthy, Rafa Benitez admits he had to substitute Jean-Philippe Gbamin at halftime.

Delph was introduced at halftime to replace Gbamin, who had a tumultuous comeback to the starting lineup against Wolves.

Benitez chose to address a question in his post-match press conference by emphasising what Delph provided to the team, rather than saying what Gbamin had been doing poorly.

Everton improved after the break thanks to the 31-year-old midfielder, who had been out since August due to a dislocated shoulder.

Everton’s surprising star rises, while Anthony Gordon is powerless to save Wolves’ mess.

Despite a late surge, Alex Iwobi’s goal cut the gap, but the Blues were still defeated 2-1 for the third time in a row.

“We were hoping for a change of pace and to regain possession of the ball,” Benitez explained.

“Delph has experience, but he wasn’t entirely fit due to his absence. He can pass the ball, receive it, and get others to play with him.

“Apart from the intensity to challenge for first and second balls, we needed this, and he gave it to us on the ball, and he was fairly good for us.”

“We showed what we are capable of achieving in the second-half,” Benitez said of the team’s performance. Something was absent in the first half.

“I wasn’t pleased with the first half.” We were still lopsided in the second half, but we showed the grit that we lacked in the first.

“We struggled in the first half.”

Everton’s injury problems were exacerbated by the absence of Lucas Digne for the trip to Molineux.

Benitez, on the other hand, was unsure when any of the players on the treatment table would be ready to return to the field.

“They’re improving, but we don’t know how long Doucoure, Yerry Mina, and Dominic will be out,” he remarked.

“We’ll see how Digne prepares with him. He didn’t play because he was uncomfortable.”