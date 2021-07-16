Everton manager Rafa Benitez claims he is “fighting” over the controversial “little club” remark.

Rafa Benitez insists that when he called Everton a “little club” after a Merseyside derby in 2007, he was battling for his team Liverpool, and that he will now fight for the Toffees in the same way.

During his tenure as Reds manager, the Spaniard enraged Blues fans when he referred to the team as “tiny” after a tense Premier League match 14 years ago.

Since then, he’s tried to clarify his remarks, stating that he was referring to Everton’s team on the day and how they lined up, assuming that David Moyes’ side had come to Anfield to defend.

Following his appointment as Everton manager, the comments were brought up again during his first press conference as manager on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked if they contributed to the pressure of his new position, he replied, “It depends on the circumstance.” It’s been a long time, and you’re still fighting for your team. That’s what I’m going to do right now.

“If you’re the manager, you have to defend your club in any situation; in this instance, I’ll fight for Everton, I’ll try my hardest in every game, and I’ll battle against anyone.

“I’m extremely thrilled that our club is growing, and I like the concept that we can compete and challenge each other, and I’ll fight for that.”

Benitez appeared on an episode of Monday Night Football in 2019 to explain what he meant by the term “little club.”

“I made a mistake when I indicated it was a little club,” he admitted at the time. I was going to mention that they are a little team because they only had one opportunity in this game.

“The Liverpool fans were ecstatic, while the Evertonians were furious. But rather than saying they were a little club, I preferred to say they were a small team.

“Some Evertonians come up to me and tell me about what I’ve done for the city, how we have the charity and all these things, so I have a wonderful relationship with the city, not just with Liverpool fans.”