Everton manager Rafa Benitez can’t disguise his displeasure as Marcel Brands has been kept busy.

Everton’s perfect start to the season was maintained with a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Demarai Gray’s second goal since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer gave the visitors the lead in the first half, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the win with a penalty after the break.

Rafa Benitez has already earned seven points from a possible nine in his first season at Goodison Park, as well as a place in the League Cup’s third round.

After a long journey from Merseyside, the Blues picked up their latest victory on the south coast in front of a full and raucous away end.

During the pre-match build-up, several Brighton supporters who arrived early to their seats were extremely fortunate!

When Everton arrived at the Amex and some players walked out to examine the surface, some home fans near the tunnel attracted Duncan Ferguson’s attention before he went inside.

With a wide smile on his face, the Blues assistant manager took the time to stop for pictures with the fans and have a pleasant discussion with them for a few minutes.

That grin was undoubtedly even larger after the game!

Benitez, not to be outdone in terms of courtesy, went over to the same set of supporters after completing his pre-match interview obligations.

The Blues manager had a quick conversation with the fans before taking a photo and returning to the dressing room to prepare his team for the game.

Brighton took use of the opportunity to show off some of their fans on the big screen just minutes before the sides emerged from the tunnel to begin the contest.

This was the club’s second Premier League encounter with a full house since full stadiums were permitted again at the start of the season.

And there were a lot of happy faces among the fans, who were all dressed in some type of club gear.

I mean, almost…

As the camera focused on him, one supporter raised up his yellow jumper to reveal he was wearing an Everton shirt.