Everton manager Rafa Benitez admits to bringing in two or three players during the January transfer window.

Rafa Benitez has told Everton fans that he hopes to bring in up to three players during the January transfer window.

The window’s opening provides Benitez with an opportunity to bolster his squad, which has had its momentum stifled in recent months following a strong start to the season.

And, speaking to the media before of his side’s match against Brighton this weekend, the Blues coach detailed the club’s transfer plans, saying that talks with other clubs have already taken place.

“We’re putting in a lot of effort.” We’re looking for some goals to help the squad progress. “Everyone knows how difficult January is,” remarked Benitez, who looks to have been granted more authority over transfer activity following the departure of Marcel Brands, the club’s director of football.

“Everyone is a little concerned about Covid, and no one wants to overspend.” That’s a tricky situation. I am optimistic that we will accomplish two or three objectives.” “We are in contact with clubs,” Benitez continued, “but it’s not only me – the board is (also) looking for the proper solutions.”

“We have to be careful whether we buy, sell, or loan players since not everyone has a lot of money.”

“I claimed when I arrived here that I knew the supporters, the team, and the club,” the Everton manager later added. It’s the same as before.

“I knew what we were searching for in August, and we’re still looking for the proper players for now and the future.”

“We’re attempting to ensure that he has opportunities to progress.” What do they [the supporters]have to look forward to? “There are two or three players, and they want to be here.”