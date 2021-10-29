Everton manager Rafa Benitez admits that Yerry Mina is fit and explains Tyler Onyango’s viewpoint.

Despite the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Rafa Benitez has explained why Tyler Onyango will not be fast-tracked into the first-team picture.

Yerry Mina, according to the Everton manager, has no chance of playing against Wolves at Molineux on Monday night.

Benitez had hoped that Friday’s and Saturday’s training sessions would reveal more about the fitness of Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph, but the Spaniard still expects to be without Mina, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Dominic Calvert-recovery Lewin’s from a thigh ailment has been given no timetable, but Benitez is hoping Doucoure will return after the international break, around the end of next month.

In the meanwhile, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has explained why he is unlikely to offer 18-year-old Onyango an opportunity at senior level, at least for the time being.

Product of the Academy Onyango has made two appearances for Everton’s under-23s since recovering from an ankle fracture suffered in April.

Benitez wants Onyango to stay with David Unsworth’s team and practice with the first-team at Finch Farm, and believes it is too early to introduce him to senior football.

“Talking about young players and bringing in young players would be easy for me,” he remarked.

“If you lose one game, I could bring in three young players and the crowd would go wild.

“However, with your experience, you must manage a team.” I worked in Real Madrid’s academy and was in charge of a number of academies at various clubs, so I understand what it’s like to be a young player trying to break into the first team.

“Some of them are physically and intellectually prepared, while others will require further time. At the same time, changing everything while you’re losing games isn’t a good idea because it may make things worse for the young player.” He’s a young man who has been injured for three or four months, but he has promise. He must continue to train with his team, play games with his team, and occasionally train with the first team, and we will determine when he is ready.

