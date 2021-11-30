Everton manager Rafa Benitez admits an injury boost and outlines Liverpool’s strategy.

Andre Gomes is back in full training for Everton ahead of their encounter against Liverpool on Wednesday, according to manager Rafa Benitez.

Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Tom Davies will all be unavailable for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Gomes hasn’t played for Everton since an injury kept him out of the League Cup final against Queens Park Rangers in September.

His return to the squad will be welcomed, but Benitez has confessed that his team’s fortunes aren’t changing in other areas ahead of this key match.

In his pre-match press conference, the Blues boss said: “It’s not easy to have such bad luck.

“We still have three players out injured at the moment. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, and Tom Davies

“Andre Gomes has begun working out with the team. We are making progress in these areas.

“We had a difficulty with important players in key games. Now we’re dealing with a difficult problem because the findings aren’t up to par.

“Normally, you would lose faith in yourself. We’re hoping to start winning again tomorrow and get back to what we were doing at the start: working hard, playing well, and winning games.” Liverpool is riding high toward the top of the Premier League, while Everton hasn’t won in their last seven Premier League games.

The Reds are in third place in the Premier League, while the Blues are 11th.

Benitez, on the other hand, has revealed at least a portion of his gameplan while facing his old adversaries.

“I believe we must be really focused,” he remarked.

“We must return to the ideals of defending as a unit, solidly and compactly. After that, we strive to play the ball in the greatest feasible method. Let’s play counter-attack if we have to.

“So the most important thing is to return to the fundamental concepts of having to be physically and intellectually strong in defense.

“After every game, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with the group, and now, before this game, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with a few individuals. Just to make sure they don’t abandon ship.

“One thing we changed from the past was that you could see the guys working hard even when we weren’t on the field.”

The summary comes to a close.

“