Everton manager praises Jordan Pickford after the Euro 2020 final, saying, “He was faultless.”

Jordan Pickford was rated by Everton coach Alan Kelly as “flawless” after England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Throughout the 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium, the Blues goalkeeper was outstanding, and he stood up to save two penalties in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Gareth Southgate’s team, on the other hand, were defeated as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all failed from 12 yards, with Andrea Belotti and Jorginho’s efforts being saved by Pickford.

And Kelly thinks Everton’s shot-stopper had a number of positive traits during Sunday’s final.

“On a personal level, Jordan was magnificent in the final, as he has been throughout the competition,” the manager stated on evertonfc.com. He has truly risen to the occasion and served as a bright example for his country.

“It wasn’t only his penalty saves in the final; his entire performance over 120 minutes was outstanding.” He had no flaws.

“He was composed, cool, and collected. When the big occasions happened, he stood up and was counted on. You can’t do much better than he did as a goalie in terms of penalty saves, as he made two outstanding saves.”

Pickford was outstanding for England throughout the tournament, surrendering only two goals on the way to a second-place finish.

Kelly was not surprised to see the Blues star perform on the big stage, since it was a continuation of his good form for Everton in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

He went on to say, “Jordan has outstanding character, determination, and honesty.”

“He’s a straight shooter.” One thing you can say about Jordan Pickford is that he is a great goalkeeper. When it’s necessary, he’ll raise his hands, and he’ll always give his all for the team, whether it’s Club or Country.

“You can see how he’s brought his personality to the England team and contributed to their excellent team spirit.”

“Those closest to him – his friends, family, and the Everton employees who deal with him every day – know what kind of person he is.

“As a result, we’re not surprised to see him play so brilliantly and handle himself so well on such a large stage.”

