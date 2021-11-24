Everton manager David Unsworth has confirmed two young players’ places in the first team.

After stepping down to Everton’s under-23s earlier in the week, David Unsworth has stated that both Ellis Simms and Jarrad Branthwaite are now first-team players.

Both were in the starting lineup for the youth team’s match against Brighton at Goodison Park on Monday evening, with Lewis Dobbin and Reece Welch scoring in the first half to secure a 2-1 victory.

Both were taken off at halftime of the triumph earlier this week following good 45-minute performances as they continue to recuperate from their individual injuries this season.

Unsworth later clarified that both players are now regarded first-teamers, and that they were only dropping down to the lower level to improve their fitness.

Branthwaite has already played for the senior side this season, starting the 2-1 League Cup win over Huddersfield, while Simms has yet to play for the first team.

The striker did, however, recently commit his future to the club by signing a new contract that would keep him at Goodison Park until 2024.

“They were excellent,” Unsworth told evertonfc.com.

“It’s not just their performances; it’s also their mindset about relegation to the Under-23s.”

“They’ve progressed to first-team status, which is fantastic. They spent some time with us and were a delight to work with.

“Their attitude was great, and when the first-team boys step down, that’s all you can ask.” They deserve all of the credit.” Both players are expected to play for Rafa Benitez’s side when they go to Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The team is currently dealing with an injury crisis, and will now be without Demarai Gray and Richarlison, who were both injured and suspended against Man City last weekend.