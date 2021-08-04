Everton make an offer for Marco Asensio and swap James Rodriguez.

Everton fans are eager for more information on the club’s transfer business after the club made their first three signings under Rafa Benitez two weeks ago.

As the Blues began their preseason campaign in Florida earlier this month, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic all joined the team.

Everton kick off their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park a week on Saturday, and the rumour mill is still churning.

As a result, now that the summer transfer market has opened, Benitez’s team has been connected with a slew of high-profile signings, but who else can we expect to see at Goodison Park?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid.

Fichajes, a Spanish periodical, is cited by FourFourTwo.

According to the source, Everton is one of three Premier League clubs vying for Asensio’s signature.

According to the source, Chelsea, Leicester City, and Leeds United have all made approaches for the Spanish international, who is presently competing in the Tokyo Olympics for his country.

According to the report, incoming Everton manager Rafa Benitez views the 25-year-old as a valuable addition to his squad, but first wants to offload James Rodriguez.

Although both Leicester and Leeds believe Asensio would improve their attacking options out wide, they do not see him as a top priority.

Rafa Leao of AC Milan and James Rodriguez of Everton.

Sandro Sabatini is mentioned by Sport Witness.

Rodriguez might join AC Milan this summer, but only if Leao agrees to move the opposite way.

According to the rumor, the Colombian’s summer exit is entirely reliant on the Portuguese striker and his agent Jorge Mendes completing a contract.

“He (James) indicated he would prefer to play in Italy, but it all rests on Leao,” Sabatini told Calciomercato.

“Milan can make this investment if he accepts the transfer. Given that Mendes is in charge of the issue, it’s possible.”

Moise Kean is an Everton striker.

Rudy Galetti of Sport Italia is quoted by Sports Lens.

Inter Milan could target Kean to replace former Blues ace Romelu Lukaku if the Belgian returns to the club, according to the report.