Everton make a defensive move to put Marcel Brands’ favorite to the test.

Everton is experimenting with defender Reece Welch’s position after he drew the attention of Marcel Brands and former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Welch, 18, was promoted to the under-23 side last season after impressing for Brands in under-18 play before being included in Ancelotti’s Premier League selections.

Despite being right-footed and younger than partner Ryan Astley, the centre-back has remained an important component of David Unsworth’s u-23s and was put to the test on the left side of a defensive combination in the thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Leeds United on Monday.

As Brands, Duncan Ferguson, and Leighton Baines watched from the stands, Unsworth agreed that Welch’s ‘comfort’ is ‘the best aspect of his game,’ and claimed that the shift in position will aid his development.

“Reece is getting better,” Unsworth told The Washington Newsday after the win over Leeds. Everything, absolutely everything, is being worked on with him!”” We switched him over to the left tonight to see how he did, and he did fantastic.

“On the ball, he’s so composed; that’s his strongest aspect of his game, and he performed incredibly well tonight.” That experiment was successful.

“Like the rest of them, he’s coming on wonderfully.”

“These lads are 17, 18, and they have a long way to go to get to where they want to go, so it’s baby steps at this point,” says the coach.