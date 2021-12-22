Everton-linked As the transfer window approaches, Brennan Johnson could provide a fresh dimension for Rafa Benitez.

Everton have been linked with a January transfer for Nottingham Forest wonderkid Brennan Johnson, who might provide a fresh dimension for Rafa Benitez.

The aggressive midfielder, who has been playing on the right wing in recent weeks, has scored in both of his previous two games, including a goal against Swansea City and an assist against Hull City.

According to the Daily Mail, Johnson’s impressive form has convinced Everton and Newcastle United to make an approach, but they’ll have to meet the East Midlands club’s £20 million valuation for a player who had a bid rejected by Brentford late last summer and is also attracting interest from West Ham United.

The youngster, who is the son of former Nottingham Forest and Jamaica striker David Johnson, has had a meteoric ascent in recent months.

Last season, he was loaned to Lincoln City, where he scored 10 goals in 40 League One games before returning to the City Ground.

Johnson, who was born in Nottingham and represented England at Under 16s and U17s, transferred his international allegiance to Wales and has been capped seven times at senior level to far, has scored five times in 23 Championship outings for Forest so far this season.

A simple assessment of one of Benitez’s recent remarks could reveal how Johnson could offer something different to the Blues.

“We are not outstanding in possession,” the Spaniard conceded after the disappointing 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 12. It’s a fact we must accept.

“However, we must find a mechanism to ensure that we can get results.”

Everton appear to be anxious for a player who can pick a pass that exposes the opposition’s defense.

When using Comparisonator to compare Johnson to other attacking midfielders in the Championship, he ranks 16th in terms of critical passes attempted (11) – well below the top two, Millwall’s Jed Wallace (28) and West Bromwich Albion’s Callum Robinson (18).

Johnson, on the other hand, has nine successful key passes, giving him an almost perfect success rate. “The summary has come to an end.”