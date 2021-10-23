Everton line-ups for Watford: Richarlison returns, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is replaced.

As soon as one door appears to open for Rafa Benitez, another appears to close.

Richarlison’s return to the starting lineup is a huge lift for the manager, but Yerry Mina’s absence will undoubtedly be a setback.

That’s not to add the news from earlier this week about Abdoulaye Doucoure’s latest injury concern, which could force Everton to modify their formation.

Replacing the 28-year-impact old’s in the middle of the pitch, I believe, is a two-man job.

Both Jean Philippe-Gbamin and Tom Davies haven’t played much this season, so bringing one of them into the side on this occasion could backfire. Choosing both, on the other hand, may relieve a lot of strain on them and Allan as a three.

This necessitates a sacrifice up front, with Alex Iwobi the most obvious choice to leave the team.

As a result, Anthony Gordon will not have a chance in the current situation, which is unfortunate, but necessary in this scenario.

One thing is certain about Rafa Benitez’s start at Everton: he is off to a great start.

On the injury front, there has been no luck.

Given the crucial new position Abdoulaye Doucoure is carving out under the Spaniard, losing him is a huge loss.

Yerry Mina’s absence is another another slap in the face.

But, at the very least, Richarlison is back in the mix for this one – and will almost certainly return to attack.

In the hopes that the West Ham game was just a bad day at the office, I’d stick to the shape and strategy that worked against Norwich and Manchester United.

Anthony Gordon replaces Alex Iwobi in the starting lineup, while Tom Davies moves to midfield and Salomon Rondon returns to the bench.

Rafa Benitez has been hit by a slew of injuries this week, but the Blues boss may rejoice as Richarlison returns to full fitness, bolstering Everton’s frontline.

The Blues’ most difficult issue, arguably, is replacing Abdoulaye Doucoure, who suffered a foot injury. The 28-year-old has left huge shoes to fill after contributing two goals and four assists so far this season.

Nonetheless, against a. “The summary has come to an end.”