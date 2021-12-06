Everton line-ups after Yerry Mina’s decision to adjust Arsenal’s formation.

Rafa Benitez faces yet another selection problem as his side looks to get back on track against Arsenal tonight.

With a back four of Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, and Lucas Digne in front of him, Jordan Pickford will almost certainly continue in goal.

Despite the fact that Coleman was at fault for Liverpool’s third goal on Wednesday night, Jonjoe Kenny is unlikely to be selected.

Fabian Delph should return to the starting lineup in midfield, where he will partner Allan in the centre with Abdoulaye Doucoure in front of them.

Andros Townsend, who had a terrible night against Jurgen Klopp’s team, should be replaced out wide by Anthony Gordon.

On the other wing, Demarai Gray should be handed the nod, while Richarlison should be tasked with leading the line.

Allan, Delph; Gordon, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison; Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Delph; Gordon, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison.

Everton can’t wait for Yerry Mina to return to fitness; it’s just a shame he won’t be taking Dominic Calvert-Lewin with him.

Mina has returned to training and might make his first appearance since October, according to Blues manager Rafa Benitez, who is without a win in his last eight Premier League games.

Given that Everton conceded four goals in 90 minutes to Liverpool at Goodison Park for the first time since a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in 1982, the Big Colombian centre-back returns for me.

Ben Godfrey will be left out after his error allowed Mohamed Salah a goal.

Of course, Captain Seamus Coleman replicated the act, but there is no like-for-like replacement.

Salomon Rondon is a doubt up front due to a hamstring issue, despite putting in one of his most encouraging performances to date against the Reds (albeit without the elusive first goal), so Richarlison leads the attack on his own, with Anthony Gordon getting a call-up.

Pickford; Coleman, Digne, Keane, Mina; Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison; Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray,

With everything going on at Everton right now, it’s easy to forget that there’s a football match to be played tonight.

It was only a few days ago that Liverpool lost the Merseyside Derby, but it feels like months. “The summary has come to an end.”