Everton, led by Rafael Benitez, are confounding one preseason attacking prediction.

Everton’s goal-scoring chances were expected to be primarily reliant on crosses this season, according to expectations heading into the new campaign.

The additions of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, both speedy wide men capable of swinging accurate balls into the penalty area, where Everton have obvious aerial threats in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, sparked this thought process.

Rafael Benitez’s side has already benefited from crossing situations, scoring two headed goals, one of which was Dominic Calvert-third Lewin’s of the game against Southampton and the other of which was Michael Keane’s opener against Burnley on Monday night.

Early indications suggest, however, that the Blues’ aggressive style of play will be far more diversified than previously anticipated.

Rafa Benitez could finally be getting the best out of Everton’s troubled midfielder.

There was concern that Benitez would try to impose an onerous defensive style at the club, but this has not been the case thus far. Only both Manchester teams have scored more than Everton’s 10 league goals, and the Blues haven’t scored two or more goals in four consecutive league matches since October last year.

Furthermore, as we can see from the table above, Everton hasn’t been overly reliant on crosses to score these goals, with only three Premier League sides attempting fewer than their 49 attempts thus far.

The Blues, on the other hand, are generating a substantial share of their assaults in open play. They are fourth in the league in terms of through balls attempted, and third in terms of shot-creating actions via open play passes, trailing only Manchester City and Liverpool.

While crosses will likely be one of Everton’s most effective weapons this season, especially given the talent they have at their disposal, it’s encouraging to see that they have much more in their offensive arsenal.