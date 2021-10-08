Everton kid learns from Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka and has already fought Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the age of 16.

“I can’t remember an Under-16 coming in and starting a game at this level since I’ve been here,” David Unsworth commented after Ryan Astley made his Everton Under 23s debut against Sunderland in March 2018.

“It was a very magnificent performance.”

Six months later, the manager praised the defender once more following a “absolutely amazing” performance against Brighton.

After helping the Toffees to a historic Premier League 2 and Cup success in 2019, Astley has gone from strength to strength and has long been regarded as one of the academy’s top talents.

Astley was born in Llanfair Caereinion, a small town in Powys, mid-Wales, and has been with Everton since he was nine years old.

According to WelshFootballFans.com, he joined the club at the age of 14, after commuting an hour and a half from his hometown every day after his mother changed jobs to allow him and his brother Josh, who played for Shrewsbury, to pursue their football goals.

Astley, who turned 20 on Monday, has progressed at a quick rate since first making the step up to the Under-23s roughly three and a half years ago.

During Marco Silva’s second summer with the club, Astley was part of the pre-season trip to Kenya, where he put up an energetic second-half replacement performance against the Kariobangi Sharks, and he also went to Switzerland, where the Blues drew 0-0 with Sion.

“He’s a handful, I’ll tell you that,” he said after taking part in first-team training and coming up against Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“Once you get to the first team, the tempo is insane.”

“You have to be on for everything you do because you could get found out, and people notice, so you can’t get away with it.”

While he has taken the move up in stride, it appears that his introduction with the Under-23s was more difficult than facing DCL and Co.

“As I walked, my legs shook.”

