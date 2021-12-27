Everton keep an eye on Newcastle United as they confirm Covid cases ahead of Manchester United.

Due to positive Covid cases, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted his team struggled to prepare for their match against Manchester United on Monday.

Newcastle only named eight substitutes, two goalkeepers and two youth players among them, as the club struggled to designate a full squad.

Everton host Newcastle on December 30 after missing Boxing Day owing to a Covid outbreak and a slew of injuries in their own ranks.

Everton’s request to put the game off was accepted by the Premier League in a statement, citing “additional injuries to their team.”

They came to the conclusion that the club would not be able to play their match this weekend due to a lack of players available to play because to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

Howe admitted his team was’stretched’ due to the number of players missing before Newcastle’s match versus United.

“The preparation for today has been challenging. There’s a mix of injuries and Covid cases here. The team is stretched thin, but we’re making the best of it. We want to play, and maybe we can deliver a nice performance.” As of now, Everton’s match against Newcastle United at Goodison Park is set to take place on Thursday.