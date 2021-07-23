Everton issues a statement regarding the ‘modified’ Florida Cup strategy following the decisions of Arsenal and Inter Milan.

Everton has confirmed their participation in a modified pre-season competition this summer.

The Blues have landed in Florida for a mini-tournament that was supposed to pit them against premier European teams.

However, following the withdrawal of Arsenal and Inter Milan from the competition because to the Covid-19 outbreak, a new strategy is being implemented.

Everton will still play Millonarios of Colombia in the United States on Sunday, with the game starting at 11 p.m. BST.

The club has also stated that an additional friendly match is currently being planned for Wednesday, July 28, and will be publicized as soon as possible.

“Everton will now take part in The Florida Cup in a modified format following the withdrawal of Arsenal and Inter Milan,” Everton wrote on their website.

“As scheduled, the Blues will face Millonarios, the 15-time Colombian champions, on Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. (ET), 11 p.m. (CT) (BST).

“Additional tournament schedule adjustments will be published soon, with a second match scheduled for Wednesday, July 28.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the original match lineup will receive refunds through Ticketmaster.

At the time of purchase, season ticket holders will get extra information.

Despite the fact that the opponent for the second match has yet to be announced, the club says general admission tickets are still available for both games.