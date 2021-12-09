Everton is still undergoing changes, as two high-profile figures have stepped down following Marcel Brands’ departure.

Everton’s recruitment department has faced more changes following the exits of two high-profile players today.

In the wake of Marcel Brands’ departure on Sunday, Gretar Steinsson, the club’s head of recruiting and development, has opted to leave Goodison Park.

Brands brought Steinsson to Everton from Fleetwood Town three years ago this week, and he was initially named as head European scout before increasing his remit.

Dan Purdy, the club’s Manager of Scouting and Operations, is the second significant name leaving today.

Purdy had worked closely with both Steve Walsh and Brands in a variety of capacities in Everton’s recruitment and analysis departments since 2015.

Following Brands’ departure, Steinsson and Purdy are believed to have opted to leave Everton.

The club is conducting a comprehensive assessment of its scouting and medical departments, although manager Rafa Benitez retains control of transfer choices for the time being.