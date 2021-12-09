Everton is rumored to be focusing on a Juventus midfielder in the January transfer window.

Everton requires midfield support, and it appears that Aaron Ramsey will be the man to provide it.

The Toffees have reportedly initiated talks with the Welsh footballer, who will be available on a free transfer next month, as the January transfer window approaches.

The Toffees are the first club to hold negotiations with the 30-year-old midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

They’ve been keeping an eye on the Welsh player’s condition and have long been fans of his.

Looking at the Toffees’ most recent match against Arsenal, a team that Ramsey played for from 2008 to 2019, it was clear that midfield improvements are required.

Everton came out on top, but Rafa Benitez is well aware that there are still some issues to work out.

The Toffees were on a seven-game losing streak until beating Arsenal.

Ramsey would also benefit from a relocation to Goodison Park. He has dropped down Massimiliano Allegri’s pecking order and has already been warned that he is free to depart in the next transfer window.

Ramsey has made 70 appearances for the Old Lady since joining in 2019, scoring six goals and assisting on six occasions.

He appeared in just five games last season, logging 112 minutes in total across all competitions.

And, while a transfer to Everton makes sense, financial considerations will be an issue. Ramsey is paid £175,000 ($231,000) per week, which the Toffees may not be able to afford.

The Toffees, on the other hand, would have to accept that bringing in established leaders is an investment that could turn their fortunes around.

Ramsey has the potential to be a better player if given more playing time.

It’s impossible to predict how Ramsey’s talks with the Toffees will proceed. They are the first team to initiate talks, and more clubs may join the fray in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers had showed interest in the Welshman before the Toffees began discussions.

Unfortunately for both clubs, Ramsey was not interested in joining either. According to Calciomercato, both had little chance of competing for crowns. This is yet another factor that he is contemplating.