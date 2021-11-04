Everton is in the process of completing two transfers in January.

Everton is assessing its options ahead of the January transfer window, with two places at the top of the priority list.

Given financial fair play constraints, the Blues are unlikely to splurge the cash in the winter window, but Rafa Benitez is hoping the club can find room in the budget to help him boost the team.

Sales and loaning out periphery players may limit the manager’s options in January, although conversations are presently centered on signing a winger and a box-to-box midfielder.

It’s uncertain whether Everton will be able to sign both or simply one of these players when they finalize their transfer wish-list, but high-level negotiations are centered on a wide-man and a player who could enhance the team’s central midfield options.

Injuries to key players have hit Benitez hard in recent weeks, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Yerry Mina all out.

Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes were also ruled out of the trip to Wolves, which resulted in the Blues’ third straight league defeat.

Calvert-Lewin shared a video of himself during a rehabilitation session on social media, but it’s unknown how far along he is in his recovery.

Calvert-Lewin “may be” back in five weeks, according to Benitez, although other Everton fans believe the striker will not be fully healthy until late December.