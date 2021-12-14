Everton is in negotiations with a fans’ coalition about a substantial board overhaul.

Following a meeting with a fan coalition, Everton’s decision-makers will consider the idea of supporters serving on the board of directors.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, the club’s chief executive, and other executives met with members of the Everton Stakeholder Steering Group (ESSG) on Monday to discuss plans for giving fans more voice at Goodison Park.

These demands include not only the formation of an independent Fan Advisory Board, which Everton is “dedicated” to facilitating, but also the inclusion of fans in the boardroom.

The detailed ESSG proposals, which were released today, make it clear that they want supporters to sit on the board of directors. In documents sent to the club earlier this month, they explain that any Fan Directors would be:”full members of the Board, will attend all Board meetings with no restrictions and will have equal voting rights to other Board members; directly accountable to and elected by Everton supporters; and suitably qualified and possess the experience and competencies ne

The ESSG hopes to have a fan on the board of directors as well as a Fan Advisory Board in place for the start of next season.

Everton has vowed to investigate into “creating a procedure for fan representation at Board meetings,” according to a statement.

Members of the Everton Disabled Supporters’ Association, Everton Fans’ Forum, EFC Shareholders’ Association, EFC Supporters’ Club Committee, Everton Heritage Society, worldwide fan groups from Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, and Football Supporters Association members make up the ESSG.

After the European Super League debacle in June, the group convened to consider the views of about 10,000 supporters from various sources on the issue of fan representation.

“The Club will continue discussions with the ESSG and is committed to expanding fan participation and awareness in the strategic decision-making process,” Everton added.

Barrett-Baxendale is reported to have declared at an Everton Football Club Shareholders’ Association quarterly meeting in September that she wants the Blues to be “ahead of the curve” when it comes to the “concept” of having a fan on the board.

According to the minutes of the EFCSA meeting, the chief executive was “supportive” of the notion, but no official decisions were made. “The summary has come to an end.”