Everton is getting closer to making a “unthinkable” move.

Everton has been involved in yet another late transfer issue this year.

It almost wouldn’t be a deadline day without some sort of controversy around whether or not a player will make the transfer to Goodison Park before the deadline.

Even though the player has made no secret of his wish to go, Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ future remains up in the air coming into the last knockings of the window this summer.

According to certain reports, the 24-year-old has changed his mind about playing as a right-back and has expressed a desire to play in that position throughout the 2021/22 season.

Everton has made a loan offer for the Gunners star, but the London club is yet to accept it, forcing the player to make an impassioned plea for his temporary move on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are rumored to be interested in a late swoop for Bologna right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu to reinforce their squad while Hector Bellerin undergoes a medical with Real Betis.

There’s a lot going on in north London about that section of the team, and any news on Maitland-Niles’ future may add to it.

The 24-year-old is expected to hold crunch negotiations with the club, with sources claiming that if he stays, he will not be practising with the first team.

Everton, on the other hand, is obliged to wait with baited breath.

In other ways, though, they are solely to fault for finding themselves in this stressful predicament. They’ve been taking a chance all summer, and with only a few hours left, it might not pay off.

It was evident at the start of the transfer window that right-back would be a priority for the Blues in the next season.

Seamus Coleman’s long-term replacement has been in the works for some time, with Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey providing support for the club captain last season.

Jonjoe Kenny has returned to Goodison Park after a loan spell with Celtic, but his future remains uncertain.

And the window opened with ties to the exciting brand of players that Everton supporters had been clamoring for. “The summary has come to an end.”