Everton is being pushed to make a bid for Matheus Nunes, who has been described as “unbelievable.”

“In one game, he went on a 60-meter run, which was incredible!” People went insane, and it was all over the news.”

Matheus Nunes’ former teammate Goncalo Santos is reminiscing some of the Brazilian’s best moments after the hardworking 22-year-old assisted Sporting to their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years.

“It’s incredible when he has the ball at his feet,” he says. Nobody is going to be able to catch him; it’s impossible because he’s so fast.”

Goncalo is a good friend of former Toffees manager Marco Silva, having played with and for him at Estoril, a small Portuguese club where the two had a lot of success, including two seasons in Europe after starting in the second tier.

It was here here, at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota, 20 minutes from Lisbon, that captain Santos spent six months in 2018 playing alongside Matheus.

The Blues have been linked with a £18 million deal for the kid, but club insiders have denied the rumours that circulated last month.

According to recent rumours, incoming Everton manager Rafa Benitez is considering a move, with the Blues being part of a prospective transfer ‘chain.’

What kind of talent could Everton sign if the situation develops and genuine interest emerges?

“Matheus is a box-to-box player,” says the narrator. He isn’t as strong as Premier League midfielders, but he is lightning fast. He’s a Brazilian boy, therefore he’s extremely adept with the ball,” he chuckles. “They have a good understanding of how to play with the ball.

Because he is so good in possession, if you are in the defensive phase and he receives the ball, he can sprint with it and fire the team 30 yards up the pitch.”

Santos has been a keen observer of the Toffees due to his link to Silva and believes Everton would be wise to make a deal this summer with Sporting apparently open to bids, speaking exclusively to the ECHO from the Algarve.

Matheus claims that because he is so gifted, his price will only rise.

Matheus claims that because he is so gifted, his price will only rise.

"It's much better if he can join Everton now than in two or three years, because Everton will pay less money and Matheus will grow up there," Santos adds.