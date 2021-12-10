Everton injury news and probable return dates before Crystal Palace include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, and Tom Davies.

Everton will play Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira’s side on Sunday afternoon in their return to Premier League action.

Rafael Benitez’s team received a much-needed boost earlier this week with a win against Arsenal at Goodison Park, and will look to build on that momentum as the demanding winter season approaches.

The victory gave Benitez some breathing room after a period in which the team had gone without a league win.

While the Blues have been without their top striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for all but three games this season, the news that he is close to returning will give them hope.

Yesterday, the Spaniard spoke to the media and revealed a bit more information about when the 24-year-old is expected to return.

Yerry Mina, on the other hand, has had a setback since his return.

Everton’s injured players are listed below, along with when we can anticipate them to return.

After a promising start to the season in which he scored three goals in as many games, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out since the third game of the season.

After being out for more than two months, the striker is continuing his rehabilitation and is anticipated to return later this month.

“Obviously, Dominic is getting closer,” Benitez said yesterday.

“He’s getting better with every training session he does with the rehabilitation coach.”

Yerry Mina had an injury in his comeback against Arsenal, which was his first encounter since the beginning of October, according to Benitez.

However, in the first half of the encounter, the centre-back suffered a calf injury and had to be substituted; the manager has since confirmed that he will be out for his side’s next match, without specifying a specific time limit for his absence.

In Everton’s 0-0 draw with Spurs in November, the 23-year-old midfielder suffered a knee injury.

Davies is now anticipated to begin training next week, which is good news.

So far this season, Davies has made five league appearances for Benitez.