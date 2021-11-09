Everton injury comebacks are being evaluated by Rafa Benitez, who confronts a new Fabian Delph issue.

With a 0-0 draw against Spurs on Sunday afternoon, Everton avoided a fourth consecutive defeat going into the international break.

When Antonio Conte took his new side to Merseyside this weekend, the mood around Goodison Park was poor after three losses to West Ham, Watford, and Wolves.

Despite not being able to earn what would have been a crucial win, Rafa Benitez’s team regrouped and turned forth a much-improved performance against Tottenham.

Everton will return to action after another international break on November 21st when they travel to Manchester City.

Although that match is still a long way off, we’ve taken a look at the choices the Blues boss will have to make in terms of his starting lineup when they visit the Etihad later this month.

Many players may potentially make a case for preserving their spot in the side following the international break after a much-improved performance against Spurs at the weekend.

Jordan Pickford has been a fixture in goal for the Blues in the Premier League whenever he’s been fit this season, and he’ll keep his spot following a quiet afternoon at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The defense in front of him also put in a much better performance, and all four players might keep their starting roles if no injuries return.

Further ahead in the midfield, Rafa Benitez may have to make a judgment about whether or not to consider a comeback from injury.

Fabian Delph has been his team’s best player for the past two games and has a solid case to keep his spot, but Allan has also had a strong start to the season.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, as well as Richarlison up front, are almost certain to be included in the starting lineup.

Anthony Gordon was once again impressive against Spurs, but he’s another player who could lose his starting spot if an injury to a player farther back on the field returns.

If a return to centre-back is made, Michael Keane’s spot in the starting lineup could be jeopardized.

The defense was a force to be reckoned with. “The summary has come to an end.”