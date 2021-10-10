Everton hero Abdoulaye Doucoure confesses his Rafa Benitez dream in an exclusive interview.

Everton legend Joe Parkinson likes what he’s seeing with the current Blues squad, which features a hardworking midfield and wingers capable of delivering crosses to the center-forward.

Evertonians don’t need to be reminded that Parkinson and his teammates defeated Manchester United in the 1995 FA Cup final to end the club’s longest trophy drought in club history.

Parkinson, 50, will be joined by Barry Horne, an old teammate in the middle of the park, at the A tribute to the Dogs of War dinner in Liverpool next month, but he’s optimistic that Rafa Benitez’s side can reclaim their glory days.

Parkinson, who is now working with Everton Football College after assisting Dave Challinor in helping Hartlepool United achieve promotion back to the Football League last season, sees parallels between the Blues’ current style of play and what his own squad did a generation ago.

That, of course, begins with the side’s beating heart.

“I’m a great fan of Abdoulaye Doucoure,” Parkinson told The Washington Newsday. I recall seeing him score a goal for Watford against Everton at Goodison Park, and I admired him at the time.

“He’s improving all the time, and he’s listening to Rafa when he tells him to move forward more.”

“He appears to be a bundle of energy, and we’re putting him to good use, while Allan sits in there and dictates at times.”

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep them fit because they’re such an important part of what we’re aiming for and how we want to play.”

“The two wingers (Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray) have been wonderful additions, and it’s just a shame Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out for a few weeks because he’s the type of centre-forward who can convert these crosses.”

“However, we’re still scoring goals, which is fantastic, and we’re once again enjoyable to watch, so fingers crossed it just gets better.”

Parkinson was a deadline day acquisition for Everton at the end of the 1993/94 season, back when the transfer market didn’t close until late March.

