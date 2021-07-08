Everton have turned down a PSG approach for Moise Kean following Rafa Benitez’s decision.

Everton are not in talks with any other club about signing Moise Kean on a permanent basis.

The Blues have made it clear that they are not interested in a loan agreement for the 21-year-old, who is determined to return to PSG.

However, negotiations with the French club have come to a halt, with the club only offering another loan after Kean spent last season at the Parc de Princes.

It is claimed that new Everton manager Rafa Benitez has ruled out the possibility of a new loan for a player who has three years left on his current agreement, which he signed for about £25 million from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

A high-ranking PSG official did not react when asked by the ECHO if Everton’s stance on a loan move meant Kean was no longer a target.

However, sources in France claim that the Parisians want to sign Kean for next season, but they are now engaged in a brinkmanship with Everton.

When the forward’s loan deal was finalised in October, the Blues declined to add an option for PSG to buy him – at a pre-agreed fee – and are now in a standoff with the Ligue 1 club.

While sanctioning a loan move would assist reduce the salary bill (Kean is estimated to earn roughly £55,000 per week), if Benitez were to lose the striker this summer, he would rather to sell him and reinvest the proceeds in other players.

After the club granted Richarlison permission to participate in the Olympic Games, the new Everton manager is likely to start the season without him, as he wants to be confident of his attacking alternatives before the season opener against Southampton.

Everton are unconcerned about Richarlison’s future this summer, despite new claims linking the 24-year-old with a move to Real Madrid.

Although Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of the forward – one well-placed insider stated that 'Ancelotti genuinely likes him' – the Blues are not expecting the Spanish giants to make a play for Richarlison at this time.