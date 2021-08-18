Everton have signed Samuel Umtiti on a free transfer and Matthew Hoppe for £4 million.

Any summer transfer agreements involving Premier League clubs must be completed as quickly as possible.

Everton have signed Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Asmir Begovic so far, but they could yet add to their team.

There’s also the possibility of more departures, as James Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

Which players could be heading to Merseyside, despite the Colombian midfielder’s possible arrival?

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Everton transfer rumors.

Umtiti Samuel

Sport Diario

Samuel Umtiti is expected to be released by Barcelona this summer.

The La Liga heavyweights have been struggling financially in recent weeks and are still working to lower their pay expenditure.

Barcelona is hoping to terminate Umtiti’s £212,000 a week contract, as he is one of the first-team stars they want to get rid of.

Everton have surfaced as potential suitors, according to the above source, and might take advantage of the scenario.

Nunes, Matheus

Record

Sporting Lisbon has set a price for Matheus Nunes, a midfielder.

The Blues have emerged as frontrunners for the Brazilian’s services in recent weeks, and are thought to be the frontrunners to finalize a deal.

Everton can now sign the midfielder if they are willing to pay Sporting £17.06 million, according to a Portuguese outlet.

In October, Nunes signed a new contract with Sporting, which featured a £51 million release clause.

Hoppe, Matthew

BILD

Everton could sign Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe this summer for as cheap as €4.5 million (£3.8 million).

The Blues are rumored to be one of the clubs considering a bid for the American forward, who made his Bundesliga debut last season.

Due to the club’s present debt, Schalke is under pressure to sell first-team players and is ‘desperate’ to do so.

According to BILD, the Toffees will face competition from Ajax, PSV, and AZ Alkmaar, as well as an undisclosed Russian club.