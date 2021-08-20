Everton have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Rafa Benitez, according to Rafa Benitez.

Andy Lonergan will join Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park, marking him Rafa Benitez’s fourth summer acquisition.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman disclosed the surprising move during a press conference ahead of the Blues’ journey to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Lonergan has been a well-traveled goalie during his career, and after signing a short-term agreement with West Bromwich Albion in the second half of the 2020/21 season, he was last in the Premier League.

Prior to that, the shot-stopper spent the 2019/20 season at Liverpool, where he didn’t play, before going on to Stoke City for a short time.

Along with the new addition, the manager announced that young goalkeeper Harry Tyrer had suffered an injury after spending the majority of pre-season as the senior team’s third choice goalkeeper, while Jordan Pickford was absent from training.

The duration of the under-23s shot-absence stopper’s is yet to be determined.

“He’s a player who can give us some experience as we wanted to iron out this problem, just in case,” Benitez said of the Lonergan deal.

“We have a new signing, but it could be someone nobody expected.”