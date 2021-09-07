Everton have set a date for James Rodriguez to return to training.

With a move to Turkey falling through, James Rodriguez is set to return to training tomorrow.

Basaksehir has shown interest in the Colombian, but with the Turkish window closing on Wednesday, he looks set to stay at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez has also piqued the curiosity of an undisclosed Middle Eastern team.

Benitez told the 30-year-old that he may go this summer, but the Blues’ highest-paid player has yet to agree to a new contract.

Everton had agreed to buy winger Luis Diaz from Porto, with Rodriguez returning to the Portuguese club as part of the deal.

However, Rodriguez was unable to reach an agreement with his former club, and Everton’s dreams of signing Diaz were dashed.

Basaksehir, headquartered in Istanbul, have been interested in signing the Colombian, but despite being informed of the interest, the Blues have yet to receive an offer.

And it’s been reported that Rodriguez was sceptical about the transfer.

As Benitez prepares for Burnley’s visit on Monday night, the former Rea Madrid man is expected back at Finch Farm tomorrow with the rest of the team.