Everton have released the most recent Bramley-Moore Dock update as the next stage of the new stadium construction approaches.

Everton has provided the latest report on Bramley-Moore Dock, as the club nears the commencement of the site’s infill.

The Blues have announced that the effort to re-house the marine species that has been stranded in the ocean will be completed by the end of this week.

As the club prepares to move forward with the next phase of its state-of-the-art waterfront stadium, this has been a top priority, and they have confirmed that the dock infill is nearing completion.

Pipework has been installed to carry in around 500,000 cubic meters of sand dredged from the Irish sea to displace the water currently in the dock, which will take place over the coming months.

“There has been some big maritime engineering activity,” said Stadium Development Director Colin Chong.

“There was still a lot of marine life in the dock, so we installed a bubble curtain to keep any more from getting in, and the fish have now been removed under the jurisdiction of the Environment Agency.

“They keep track of how we remove and release the fish, as well as how we register the species, so we have a very precise system for clearing the dock.”

At addition, two floating Cormorant pontoons were erected in the nearby Nelson Dock to provide an alternative habitat for the birds before construction began.

Aside from that, all non-listed structures will be demolished soon, with materials being redistributed throughout the site.